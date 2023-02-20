The figure of women’s basketball Brittney Griner, who spent ten months incarcerated in Russia in 2022, will play again in the next WNBA season with her team, the phoenix mercury, local media reported.

Griner, 32, committed to a campaign with the Mercury, the franchise in which he played between 2013 and 2021, in exchange for a salary of about $160,000, the ESPN network reported.

The two-time Olympic champion returned to USA last December after spending 10 months in prison in Russia.

the antecedent

Griner, who traveled to that country to play for the Yekaterinburg team during the WNBA break, was detained at an airport in Moscow for possession of a vape and liquid containing cannabis, a product prohibited in Russia.

Sentenced to nine years in prison, Griner was released after lengthy negotiations in an exchange with the Russian arms dealer Victor Bout.

The 2.06m tall center has not competed in the WNBA since the 2021 season, in which she propelled the Mercury to the Finals, in which they lost to the Chicago Sky.

In 2014, she was one of the leaders of the team that won the third ring in franchise history.

The Mercury will kick off the new WNBA season on May 19 against Los Angeles Sparks.

AFP