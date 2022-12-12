How did you feel about this article?

American basketball player Brittney Griner, freed on Thursday in a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia, is undergoing medical tests at a Texas hospital before returning to normal life, said John Kirby on Sunday. one of the White House spokespersons.

Griner is in the city of San Antonio, at Brooke Military Medical Center, “receiving the necessary physical and mental care to ensure that he is prepared for his reintegration into society,” Kirby told the broadcaster “ABC”.

The player had been detained in Russia since February, a few days before the start of the invasion of Ukraine ordered by the Kremlin, accused of drug trafficking for carrying hashish oil, a prohibited substance in the Eurasian country, in her suitcase.

“The information we have is that she is alive and well,” Kirby said, adding that doctors have not yet determined how long she should remain in the hospital.

Griner was sentenced in August to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling and a deal with Russian authorities was announced on Thursday to release her in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The pact did not include fellow American Paul Whelan, sentenced to 16 years for espionage.

“(The Russians) treated Paul separately because of the espionage charges against him. We are still negotiating his release”, added the presidential spokesman, according to whom Washington made a “very serious and specific” offer for the release of the two, but that “didn’t get anywhere”.

Kirby further explained that they kept trying right up until the moment they closed the deal on Griner and that they will continue the effort to bring him back home.

“Now we better understand the expectations of the Russians and we will continue to work on that,” he concluded.