Hash oil was found in the hand luggage of the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury player at a Moscow airport, Russian customs officials said. Last summer, she was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Griner was released at the end of last year and in February the American club Phoenix Mercury announced her return. “I never expected to be able to play basketball again so soon,” Griner said after the 90-71 loss. “I am very grateful to be here again, that’s for sure. But I look forward to the day when it’s just about basketball again.” When she came out of the players’ tunnel, she was cheered loudly.