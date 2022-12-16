“It’s good to be home!” Brittney Griner wrote on Instagram. The basketball player returned to the United States a week ago after 10 months of detention in Russia for drug trafficking, after being found in possession of some vials of vaporization for the electronic cigarette containing cannabis. Her release took place in Abu Dhabi in a prisoner swap in which the United States released arms dealer Viktor Bout. “The last 10 months have been a battle – wrote the 32-year-old two-time Olympian with the United States – . I dug deep to hold on to my faith and it was the love of so many of you that kept me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for your help.”