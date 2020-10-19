It is a season when, in normal times, the beaches are empty. But in a France where the inhabitants of large cities are facing increasingly restrictive health restrictions as part of the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic, many city dwellers choose to take the air by the sea. Wed for these All Saints holidays which began on Saturday, October 17, at the same time as the curfew imposed in eight metropolises and in Île-de-France.

“We miss the countryside, we miss the fresh air, so as soon as we can we go into nature and Brittany, we are not disappointed”, explains this Ile-de-France woman walking at Cap Fréhel in the Côtes-d’Armor.

If the frequentation of the French coasts is on the rise for these All Saints holidays, it is also a headache for tourism professionals. Stays are indeed booked at the last minute, which complicates the task of hoteliers or operators. Many French people also go to see friends or family or to their secondary accommodation.