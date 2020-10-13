It has been almost ten years since the van has been crossing the Central Brittany. “Poupette” is much more than a grocery store. “Sometimes we stay for coffee, it makes them happy. We can sort it in the fridge because they don’t have the energy to do it, we take the time to cheer them up a little“, tells Julien Vergate, the traveling grocer, to France 3 on Tuesday, October 13.

The van goes to hamlets and villages where there is no trade. “There were five cafes, two grocery stores, two bakeries … and here it is“, remembers Marie-Claire Le Graët, a customer. The itinerant grocery store has nothing to be ashamed of in the face of other shops with its 650 references, and, of course, fresh fruit and vegetables. She visits a weekly thirty municipalities, still delighted with his arrival.

The JT

The other subjects of the news