BRandenburg’s Education Minister Britta Ernst (SPD) resigns. Vice-government spokeswoman Eva Jobs said without giving reasons. His successor will be State Secretary Steffen Freiberg. Ernst is the wife of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and has been a member of the state government for six years. In 2021 she was President of the Conference of Ministers of Education.

In her resignation, Ernst referred to the acute shortage of teachers in Brandenburg and her suggestions to distribute the use of existing teachers more fairly and to relieve the school. These plans “unfortunately did not find the support of the state parliamentary group,” she explained, referring to the state SPD. “It goes without saying that we will only master the upcoming challenges with maximum unity. This unity no longer exists.”

Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) thanked Ernst for her work as a minister. “In difficult times – I’m just thinking of the corona pandemic – she carried out the office with foresight and a steady hand. I am sure that looking back, her term of office will be associated with important milestones such as the continuous improvement of the day-care center staff ratio and the entry into the non-contributory regime,” he said.

Ernst’s successor, Steffen Freiberg, only came to Potsdam as State Secretary in the Ministry of Education in September. Previously, he worked as State Secretary in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in the field of schools and political education. He quickly established himself in the Brandenburg Ministry of Education, said Woidke about Freiberg. “One of the focal points of his work is education in the digital age, which is one of the reasons why I’m sure he’s the right person for the upcoming tasks and I’m looking forward to working together.”