Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reviving one of the symbols of British pride and quirkiness. From now on, products may only be sold in pounds, ounces and pints, the old weights of the Imperial Standard System. This means that the kilos, grams and liters will soon no longer have to be printed on price tags in an equally large letter, as required by European Union regulations on its own internal market.

The ‘European’ weights were a thorn in the side of many Britons. Since its introduction, the pound has grown into a symbol of resistance against the European Union’s ‘meddlesomeness’. During the campaign for a British exit from the Union, proponents pretended that the pound and thus their entire imperial system were a tradition of their own threatened by Brussels.

Martyrs of Metric

In 2001, a group of shopkeepers called the ‘Martyrs of Metri’ tried to force through the courts to end the ‘tyranny’ of the metric system, which was introduced in 1875 under the auspices of France and has become internationally renowned. has support. It was also introduced by law in Great Britain in 1975. But the ‘Martyrs of Metri’ lost. The laboriously negotiated deal with Europe – pounds and kilos the same size on a price tag – remained in effect.



Quote

How disconnected from reality can you be when you’re more concerned about the price tags of groceries than about whether ordinary people can afford their groceries Angela RaynerLabour

Boris Johnson is now putting an end to that. Mandarins will soon no longer have to be sold in kilos, beer no longer in litres. With the decision, the prime minister is fulfilling a promise. In 2019, when he became party leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister, he announced that the days of the pounds were numbered. “We will restore our old freedom in this area as well,” said Johnson, one of the leading Brexiteers. There is also criticism. According to the opposition Labor party, Johnson “does not have his priorities in order.” “How detached from reality can you be when you’re more concerned about the price tags of groceries than whether ordinary people can afford their groceries,” said Angela Rayner on behalf of Labour.

