Simon Spurrell planned to invest a million pounds this year in a new logistics center for his cheese business and double the workforce by hiring a score of more people. Since he translated his company’s website into French and German a couple of years ago, sales have been booming. Now, forced by the Brexit that came into force on January 1, that investment will have to be made in a country of the European Union if it wants to continue serving the clients that it had procured on the continent. The new health regulations have so far left a hole of 250,000 pounds, 20% of all its online commerce. «They have turned off the light. Right now I only see darkness », he laments, disheartened.

It has been a month since the United Kingdom finally let go of the European Union, and the effects of Brexit have ceased to be an entelechy to become an uncomfortable reality that the British are already feeling in their day to day and in their pockets. More expensive products, containers rotting in ports, exorbitant charges when making purchases online, delays in the supply chain and, above all, mountains of bureaucracy that have buried many small and medium-sized companies like Spurrell’s.

“To export to the EU we now need the EHC, a health certificate issued by veterinarians that costs 180 pounds. We thought that it would only be necessary to add it in the wholesale sale but, to our surprise, it is also required for the retail sales ”, denounces the owner of Chesire Cheese Company. What does this mean in practice? Well, if your company sells a cheese worth 4.99 pounds to a German or a Frenchman online, in order to send it you will have to attach that health document, which makes the sale unfeasible.. From Macclesfield, in Chesire County, Spurrell explains by phone that the only solution offered by Ministry of Agriculture officials is to create a logistics center in Europe.

The promise of Boris Johnson and the Brexiters to break the European bureaucracy and attract investment once the UK flew free has not materialized, rather the opposite. “The tragedy – and the absurdity – of the situation”, stated last week in an editorial in the newspaper ‘The Guardian’, is that the only bureaucracy that the prime minister does not want to see is the one that “he imposed himself.”

The disenchantment of fishing



They know this well in one of the sectors that was most mobilized in favor of Brexit and that has now awakened to the harsh reality of its consequences: fishing. Customs delays have become a nightmare for seafood exporters, which last week demonstrated in central London with their refrigerated trucks. Tired of waiting, many European buyers are looking elsewhere for fish. Fishermen now feel betrayed by their government and many regret having supported the disengagement.

The ‘betrayal’ has even reached one of the national symbols, the ‘fish and chips’. The ‘Kirkella’, the boat that catches around 10% of the fish sold in these traditional fast food outlets, It has been moored since the beginning of December in Hull because its fishing area is in Norwegian waters, and the United Kingdom has not negotiated a post-Brexit agreement with this non-EU country. The 700 tonnes it catches on each trip are now being replaced by imports from Iceland and Norway. His first officer, Charlie Waddy, who voted in favor of Brexit, has now changed his mind and acknowledged in ‘The Times’ that, in reality, “it was the wrong decision.”

Meat producers are running into the same problem. The complexity of paperwork and delays at the borders have caused millions in losses. “Every hour that a truck with a load of meat is delayed”, denounces the main sector association, orders lose value, are canceled or end up in the landfill. This is what happened to Tony Hale, who had to destroy five containers of meat that rotted at the Rotterdam customs due to delays. Nor, he told the BBC, could not send them back to the UK because “they did not have the necessary documents to do so.”

But everything is even liable to worsen as of the summer, when the six-month moratorium imposed by the British government ends, and the country’s customs begin to request the same health certificate for imports of fresh products that the EU now requires. “The solution they offer is reciprocity, the ‘we’re going to do it to them too’, but what it translates into is that we will have less freedom of choice and more expensive products», Denounces the cheese manufacturer Spurrell.

In the case of Northern Ireland, where some supermarkets have reported stockouts in the first weeks after the divorce, the situation is even more complex. The Brexit agreement keeps this British territory within the common market and creates a kind of customs with the rest of Great Britain.

The protocol has generated paradoxes like the one encountered by the fishermen of Loch Neagh, the largest in Northern Ireland: its famous eels can no longer be sold in the rest of the country because the EU considers them to be threatened and has prohibited their export to third countries. In addition, from March, sending meat or cheese from Manchester to Belfast, for example, will require the same health certificate as if it is sent to Madrid.

A Turkish trucker drinks tea next to his refrigerated trailer parked in the port of Dover, while working out the skein of permits needed to get his cargo to destination. / AFP

But not only companies have begun to suffer the consequences of Brexit. Many British consumers already feel in their wallets what it means not to belong to the common market. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Helen Kara has discovered a new hobby to fight the long and boring nights of confinement: puzzles. “It is an activity that relaxes me,” he explains by phone from his home in Uttoxeter, in the heart of the English Midlands. However, the website that has provided the puzzles since last spring, based in France, now warns that, “due to the uncertainty related to Brexit”, they do not accept, for the moment, new orders from the other side of the Channel of La Mancha.

It is not the first unpleasant experience he has encountered since January. Two weeks ago, the transport company UPS demanded 92 pounds (103 euros) from him to be able to deliver some sheets that he had bought on December 30 on a website with British dominance -such as that of puzzles-, but whose company is based in Germany. The breakdown of the amount, which was equal to a third of what the purchase had cost, included the import tax, an administrative fee and the collection of British VAT. “Nowhere in the email I received with the purchase specified that it was not a British company”Kara complains.

Buyer complaints



Social networks are full of complaints from buyers who, like this researcher, have encountered the harsh reality of Brexit at the click of a button. Pierre, a Frenchman living in London for years, spent 180 pounds at the beginning of January on a French children’s clothing website, where he had previously bought clothes for his children. This time UPS was asking for £ 97 for VAT and import duty. He decided to return the purchase. «I thought that the customs agreement that was reached at Christmas would cover all this, but it turns out not. It makes you wonder what is really in the deal, ”he explains over the phone.

Indeed, the pact reached in extremis between the UK and the EU in December avoids tariffs and quotas. But the British now have to pay an import tax which, depending on the product, can amount to up to 25% of its value, and which is applied to all purchases made outside their country worth more than 135 pounds. And not just to purchases, but to shipments of personal effects and even gifts that cost more than 39 pounds. All these imports are now also subject to the British Value Added Tax, with which consumers find that they sometimes pay this tax twice, both at the place of origin of the merchandise and at the place of destination.

“It’s all nonsense,” Helen Kara laments. “There was never a plan for Brexit, and now we are seeing it”.