Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

President Selenskyj has the best cards of all British prime ministers: Labour is also sending howitzers and rockets to the front. And is pouring in money.

London – “If there is a change of government after the election, there will be no change in Britain’s determination to stand by Ukraine and to oppose Russian aggression,” said John Healey, as quoted by the magazine Politico quoted. The Labour politician is now the UK’s Minister of Defence and he stands by his word. In the war in Ukraine, Great Britain remains the third largest supporter of Vladimir Putin. The next package is again something special.

Again Guardian reported, Healey announced a new military aid package during an impromptu visit to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa on his second day in office – including large-caliber ammunition, AS-90 artillery and Brimstone ground-attack missiles. According to the Guardian the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer would have had to make a U-turn in Labour policy: In contrast to the former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Starmer had stressed that he was “committed to a relatively traditional concept of national security”, writes the Guardians:. “Starmer, for example, said he was prepared to use Britain’s Trident nuclear weapons if necessary.”

“While the Russian armed forces appear to be moving down the evolutionary ladder, fielding increasingly older tanks and equipping conscripts with rifles from bygone times, the allies are supplying Ukraine with increasingly modern equipment. And Brimstone 2 is a very practical addition to the arsenal.”

The new package includes, for example, ten AS90 self-propelled howitzers. Last August, the magazine Futurezone reported that 32 examples were already on the Ukrainian front; together with the ten additional systems, the United Kingdom would have delivered almost half of its stock of these self-propelled howitzers, dubbed “Braveheart,” to the war. Originally, London was supposed to have almost 200 examples at its disposal, but at the beginning of the Ukraine war, the magazine reported Army recognition based on the Military Balance Index 2021 of 89 operational specimens.

The backbone of the Ukrainian artillery: the British AS90 howitzer, known as “Braveheart”. Ten additional systems are now going to the front. The British are clearing out the fleet – they are ordering wheeled German and Swedish howitzers as replacements. © IMAGO/Aitch222

Modernization through Ukraine war: German and Swedish howitzers replace British

Without diminishing the British commitment, the generosity also creates space in their own inventory – Great Britain is currently modernising its self-propelled artillery. As the magazine Defense Express reported that the UK is replacing the AS90 systems with German RCH 155 howitzers and has temporarily ordered Swedish Archer howitzers. However, the decision to continue supplying the AS90 systems suggests that the British Army believes it can get by with half of its current AS-90 inventory, as only 14 Archer units have been ordered, and the German RCH 155 systems are expected to arrive around 2030.

In addition to the complete howitzers, 32 new tubes – for the previously delivered AS90 and spare parts, the package contains, according to Defense Express 250,000 rounds of 50-caliber mortar ammunition, plus 50 military boats, 40 mine clearing vehicles, 61 bulldozers and 90 Brimstone anti-tank missiles. Britain has been supplying Ukraine with Brimstone missiles since April 2022. According to the magazine Forbes now even with more powerful missiles of a newer type. “While the Russian armed forces seem to be moving down the evolutionary ladder, deploying increasingly older tanks and equipping conscripts with rifles from the past, the allies are supplying Ukraine with increasingly modern equipment. And Brimstone 2 is a very practical addition to the arsenal,” wrote ForbesAuthor David Hambling two years ago.

British generosity: The next package for Ukraine already in the pipeline

Brimstone missiles were designed to defend against large-scale tank attacks and are designed to be launched from aircraft as well as from land-based carriers, or if necessary from pickup truck beds – their original design, however, was limited by the range of around eight kilometers and the need for laser control; the carriers had to move too close to the enemy. Forbes According to Brimstone 2, these disadvantages were eliminated. The range increased to twelve kilometers from helicopters and twenty from aircraft. The new types were controlled by millimeter wave (MMW) guidance. Targets could be located and identified far beyond visual range, leaving the carrier at a safe distance.

In addition, missiles fired in salvos are designed to attack different targets and even be able to distinguish and prioritize between different vehicle types, “for example, by attacking high-value command vehicles first and then tanks, other armored vehicles and trucks,” as Forbes writes. In addition, the British government under conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a much more extensive package in April, “which includes 400 vehicles, 1,600 attack and air defense missiles, including additional long-range precision-guided Storm Shadow missiles, four million rounds of ammunition and 60 boats, including offshore capture boats,” as the British Ministry of Defense recently published.

Landslide victory calms Ukraine: Labour and Tories join forces against Russia

There is no mention of this decision being challenged under the new Labour government. What the new government’s landslide victory could mean for Ukraine is described in the Kyiv Independent as a “counter-offensive” and is aimed at the fear stoked by the Tories before the election that Labour could reverse the course taken under the conservative former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Labour leader Keir Starmer is doing the opposite.

At the beginning of June, Starmer promised, according to the Independentto make the British military “combat-ready” within the first year of a Labour government and said that his government was “absolutely determined to spend 2.5 percent of gross domestic product on defense as soon as possible,” the paper quoted him as saying. He also wanted to continue to provide Ukraine with the equivalent of two and a half billion euros annually. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj has good cards among all British prime ministers – the daily News had already speculated at the beginning of February this year that the United Kingdom could be reminded of its own trauma by Vladimir Putin’s daring ride to Europe: “Supporting Ukraine, including with weapons, is almost uncontroversial in the United Kingdom,” writes the daily News.

This thesis is supported by analysts around political scientist Catarina Thomson from the University of Exeter, as the New Zurich Newspaper (NZZ) According to Thomson, the general acceptance of military operations in Great Britain was “significantly stronger than in Germany, for example”, due to its self-image as a colonial power, as the NZZ writes. In addition, the bombings of Kiev and other cities seemed to the British “like an echo of the Nazi attacks during the Blitzkrieg.”

Starmer takes a clear stance: Against Putin, nuclear weapons are not taboo

London is also claiming credit for the successes in Crimea against Putin’s Black Sea fleet: “The recent milestone of 500,000 Russians killed or wounded is a reminder of how badly this war has ended for Russia. Last year, with British help, Ukraine drove the Russian fleet out of Crimea and reopened the Black Sea for exports,” says Tony Radakin. In the statement from the British Ministry of Defense, the Chief of the British General Staff speaks of the Storm Shadow missiles that had been delivered and which had caused such lasting damage to the occupiers of Crimea.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

However, no one expects that the United Kingdom could replace US aid if Donald Trump were to NATO and turn their backs on Europe – the British simply lack what the Ukrainians need most urgently: the Patriot defense system. However, Starmer takes a clear stance on the use of nuclear weapons – the British nuclear weapons on submarines are part of the NATO protective umbrella, but are subject to British command. One of Keir Starmer’s first official acts are the handwritten instructions to the commanders of the nuclear-armed submarines on what to do if the government members in command are killed.

In this “letter of last resort”, Starmer is said to have addressed the Guardian have expressed themselves more decisively: “We must be prepared” to unleash the destructive power of deterrence, as the paper quotes him, describing it as “a vital part of our defence”.