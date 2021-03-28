Britos takes down another player in a stock image. / Jaime Insa / aGM

With only one victory and nine points, Lorca Deportiva faces the second phase to try to avoid relegation. It is measured on the first day at Las Palmas Atlético. The match against the Canarian team is ahead of the day on Saturday, April 10, and will be played in the field next to the Gran Canaria stadium from 1:00 p.m. (peninsular time). A week later he will make his debut at the Artés Carrasco with the Marino, a team from the south of Tenerife.

Las Palmas Atlético is the second best-positioned team in a group of eight teams, starting 21 points, two less than Recreativo Granada, which starts the second phase at the top of the standings.

Juanjo Asensio preferred to train and not play any friendly matches during the past weekend. The Blue and Whites will train during the week at the Úrsula Ruiz athletics track and at the 82 World Cup, on Friday they will travel to the Canary Islands. Recovers Cristian Britos, sanctioned against Linares. The coaching staff is aware of the evolution of Carlos Garrido since the center-back could not play the last game due to injury.