UK Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said UK residents will have to cut their electricity consumption by 15% if the country is to overcome the energy crisis. His words on November 23 are quoted by the newspaper The Telegraph.

Hunt called on citizens to contribute to reducing energy dependence on Russia.

“That is why we have set a national goal to reduce electricity consumption by 15%,” the minister said.

In addition, the head of the UK Treasury believes that these measures will allow the average family to save about £500.

Earlier, on November 2, it became known that a significant part of the inhabitants of the UK since the beginning of the year was forced to reduce the use of heating due to rising prices in the country. In addition, a study by Ipsos showed that a quarter of Britons were selling their belongings, and some were even skipping meals to save money.

On 29 October, the British tabloid newspaper The Daily Mirror warned that Britons could face planned three-hour power outages this winter if there was a shortage of gas.

Before that, on October 17, it was announced that the UK government would freeze electricity and gas tariffs for households for only seven months, and not for two years, as previously promised. From May 2023, the authorities will help pay their electricity bills only to those who need it most.

The Financial Times on September 29 reported on the British savings on health due to rising heating bills. One in 10 Britons eats cold food to cut down on electricity consumption, according to a YouGov survey.

Western countries have faced problems in the energy sector due to the sanctions policy against Russia, which provides for the reduction, and in the future, the refusal to import Russian energy resources. As a result, electricity and heating prices are rising in the EU.

