The Mirror: Prices for renting Prince William’s mansions have been reduced amid crisis

Prices for renting luxury mansions of Prince William in Britain fell amid the crisis. The fact that the inhabitants of the United Kingdom were offered to live cheaply in the homes of a member of the royal family, reports The Mirror.

The decision to cut prices was made in an attempt to boost demand for rentals after many British families found themselves unable to afford a summer holiday away from home due to rising food prices. Historic estates and country cottages in Cornwall go to William’s possessions.

A week in one of the prince’s cottages will now cost 980 pounds (almost 116 thousand rubles), or 35 pounds (4100 rubles) per night. It’s cheaper than a room at the popular Travelodge hotel chain. The cost of renting the most luxurious mansion of William is now about 73 pounds (8600 rubles) per night – last week the price fell by 2.3 pounds.

Earlier in July, it became known that Prince William would force King Charles III of Great Britain to pay the rent of the Llvinivermode estate. The property was acquired by Charles III before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, then it became the property of his son.