Britons face empty shelves… and tomatoes are sold by “pill”

According to the newspaper “Washington Post”, the lack of vegetables is not limited to lettuce, but also extends to other fruits that are eaten frequently, such as tomatoes.

Britain’s imports of many vegetables were affected, due to the decline in crops in southern Europe and North African countries, during the recent period due to weather conditions.

Faced with this shortage, stores in Britain took the initiative to oblige a “specific share” for each customer, such as not exceeding a certain number of tomatoes.

Stores such as Morrisons and Tesco restricted the sale of vegetables and fruits such as tomatoes, lettuce and cucumbers.

Users of communication platforms in Britain shared pictures of empty shelves of fruits and vegetables, in a clear indication of a shortage of supplies.

The newspaper “Metro” quoted a British woman complaining that she could not get 100 pieces of cucumber, while she needed the fruit badly in order to use it in preparing a healthy drink that she sells.

See also Electricity bill: low income will be free of extra fee in February - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Meanwhile, Britons living in European countries published pictures of store shelves full of vegetables and fruits. Some platform users blamed the decision to leave the European Union, because it disrupted trade with other neighboring countries, and led to a shortage of workers.

For his part, the British Minister of Agriculture, Mark Spencer, attributed this shortage to the frost wave that struck Morocco and Spain in November and December, affecting fruits widely used in salads, while the two countries were an important source of import at this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Farmers in Britain criticized what it considered the heavy dependence on abroad in importing agricultural products during the winter season.