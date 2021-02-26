The success of the vaccine roll-out in Britain with almost 19 million Britons vaccinated could mean that Britons may be the first to the beach this summer on Mallorca, Jet2 boss Steve Heapy was quoted as saying.

Chief executive Heapy told Travel Weeklyhe hoped the British government would reinstate its travel corridor policy where the UK and overseas destinations could establish bilateral agreements.

Speaking on a Travel Weekly webcast, Heapy said he was speaking with overseas governments in outbound holiday markets regularly and confirmed that “they all want to get things moving again as soon as possible”.

But the boss of Britain’s second-largest tour operator insisted health had to come first.

“(Governments) are as keen to get people arriving into their countries as we are to go to their countries, but they are waiting to hear from their health ministries and home office equivalents, because safety is the number one priority of their governments also, ”Said Heapy.

“The good thing is we are the most advanced of any European country on the vaccine, so hopefully we will be the first country to be let in.”