The British celebrate this Sunday (7) the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla with large collective meals in the streets and a show of pop music artists in honor of the monarchs in front of Windsor Castle.

After the pomp and solemnity of Saturday’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which followed a ritual that has not changed for almost a thousand years, the time has come for the population to celebrate this new chapter in the history of their monarchy.

Charles III, who ascended to the throne in September after the death of Elizabeth II – who had reigned for 70 years – inherited a country that faces major challenges.

The problems range from independence aspirations in Scotland and Northern Ireland to the serious crisis caused by the cost of living, passing through a review of the country’s colonial past that does not exempt the monarchy, investigating its ties with the slave trade.

The 74-year-old king, who has lived all his life in his mother’s immense shadow, has the ambition to modernize the institution, which would make it less expensive and closer to the population.

He and Camilla, 75, hope the long weekend – the government has declared a public holiday for Monday – “will be an opportunity to celebrate and spend time with friends, family and community”, Buckingham Palace said.

For the “big meal” organized in neighborhoods across the country, the royals proposed the “crown quiche”, a vegetarian recipe posted on Twitter.

The ingredients are spinach, fava beans, tarragon, milk, cream, eggs and cheddar cheese.

“It is a dish that easily adapts to different tastes and preferences”, explained a chef who prepares the recipe. “It is possible to eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled potatoes,” he added.

Neighborhood gatherings of this type marked the celebrations for the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953, a historic moment of celebration after the difficult post-war years.

– Music and surprises –

As the kings recover from Saturday’s excitement, other members of the family are due to represent the monarchy on Sunday, led by Princess Anne, the king’s 72-year-old sister, who is due to attend a party in the streets of Windsor.

The small town, which is 40 km west of London, will host a great show at night in front of the monarchs’ castle.

Without the presence of great British stars such as Elton John, Adele, Ed Sheeran or Harry Styles, who declined the invitations, the presentation will be led by American artists Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

In front of 20,000 spectators in the castle gardens, the show will also feature the veteran “boy band” Take That and promises surprise moments, with the participation of actor Tom Cruise and the character Winnie the Pooh.

Dancers from the Royal Ballet, singers from the Royal Opera, actors from the Royal Shakespeare Company, performers from the Royal College of Music and members of the Royal College of Art will come together for a grand performance.

– Liberated anti-monarchists –

Charles III and Camilla were crowned on Saturday in a modernized and simplified ceremony compared to the previous ones, but which still featured three crowns studded with diamonds and ancient clothes embroidered in gold.

Punctuated by music, sermons, chants and readings from the Gospels, in front of almost 2,300 guests, including more than 100 heads of state and government and representatives of other monarchies, the ceremony linked the royal family with its past.

The event, however, was also marked by the arrest of nearly 50 demonstrators, including antimonarchists and environmental activists.

Some were even arrested before the protests, thanks to a new law, enacted in an accelerated way this week, which gives more powers to the police to prevent demonstrations.

The anti-monarchist movement Republic announced on Saturday night that its members had been released after 16 years in prison.

“The right to protest no longer exists in the UK,” the movement’s director, Graham Smith, denounced on Twitter. “They often asserted that the monarch served to defend our liberties; now our freedoms are attacked in his name ”, he criticized.