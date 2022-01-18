The British citizen who took four hostages in a synagogue in Texas (United States) last Saturday had been investigated by the national intelligence service of the United Kingdom MI5 in 2020, revealed this Tuesday the BBC.

Malik Faisal Akram, a native of the town of Blackburn, in the English county of Lancashire, was the subject of an investigation related to terrorist activities carried out by the British secret services in the second half of 2020, according to a source close to the Government.

However, by the time the man moved to the United States, MI5 no longer considered him to be a security threat.

Akram had also been imprisoned four times, between 1996 and 2012, for a series of crimes that included violent disorder, harassment or robbery, according to SkyNews.

The four people who were held during the ten-hour kidnapping at a synagogue in Colleyville, near Dallas, Texas, were released unharmed while Akram was shot dead by police.

In connection with that incident, described as a “terrorist act” by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, two teenagers were arrested in Manchester (England) although their personal data has not been released.

Both the Manchester Police and Scotland Yard in London have confirmed that their agents are in contact with the US authorities in relation to this investigation.

According to law enforcement sources, Akram may have landed at New York’s JFK airport two weeks ago and the man is believed to have bought weapons upon arrival in that country that he used in the incident.

