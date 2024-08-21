Home World

From: Bettina Menzel

Displays at Stuttgart Central Station in July 2024 show a lot of delays. © IMAGO/Arnulf Hettrich

Deutsche Bahn now only estimates its timetables instead of calculating them. There is talk of a “loss of control”. A train passenger can still see something positive in this.

Berlin – Frustration with Deutsche Bahn is now almost as good a topic for harmless small talk as the weather. Anyone who takes the train in Germany will sooner or later come to the same conclusion: the problems with punctuality are serious. The opinion is also unanimous online – one Brit is taking the situation with humor.

British train passenger laughs at “optimistic” Deutsche Bahn

At least since the European Football Championship This summer, the state-owned company’s dire situation is also known internationally. The railway has turned out to be a tough opponent for travellers during the European Championship, it was said in the New York Times about the tournament in Germany. Recently, the South German Newspaper citing the statement of a member of the board of Deutsche Bahn, the timetables would no longer be calculated, but only estimatedThere is talk of a “loss of control” over the timetables.

A Briton apparently living in the Federal Republic seems to have already done this before the SZ-Report. At the beginning of August, the man shared a screenshot from the company’s app on the X platform. It shows a connection that requires a change in Mannheim. With a changeover time of twelve minutes, it says: “The connecting train will probably be reached.” The Briton can obviously see something in the wording: “It is the general optimism that keeps me coming back to Deutsche Bahn,” he writes.

“Pure optimism”: Screenshot of DB connection causes laughter on X

The wording “probably” makes it seem as if Deutsche Bahn no longer believes in its own abilities. The supposed self-doubt is probably not unfounded: the users in the comments section also seem to have lost trust in the company’s announcements. “Rule 1 when it comes to Deutsche Bahn: never trust Deutsche Bahn,” reads one comment.

Another person adds “in drama” to the original sentence in the app, which was written in English, so that the translation reads: “The connecting train will probably be caught in a drama.” And then there is a plausible explanation as to why the company assumes that the next train can be reached in this case: “In most cases, the connecting train is also delayed,” writes another user laconically on X.

Deutsche Bahn under criticism: losses and delays burden employees and passengers

The level of Deutsche Bahn’s recent losses recently reached record levels: In the first half of 2024, the stock corporation posted a loss of 1.2 billion euros. By comparison, in the same period last year, the loss was 71 million euros. The railway’s punctuality also fell to 62.7 percent in the first half of the year, seven percentage points lower than in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the tone in the debate about DB is becoming sharper. “The railway is a system of chaos that is increasingly losing acceptance,” said Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow in an interview with RND.

Another report by the South German Newspaper According to the report, the situation at the railway is also having an impact on the mood of the staff. “What we are delivering here is beyond embarrassing,” wrote a train attendant in internal chats, which SZ “Nothing happens here on a single day.” On his long-distance journey, the on-board catering had no refrigeration, no freezer and no goods whatsoever – a “tragedy,” said the train attendant. In addition, there is a lack of staff, the staffing is thin, and ultimately this is driving away “the last remaining employees.” (bme with AFP).