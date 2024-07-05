Mexico City.- The next opponent of “Canelo” has to be announced no later than the middle of this month, so the Guadalajara native is already thinking about who he will select, and the British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. has already joined the list.

The European was already a middleweight champion, and has three defeats in his history. His last outing in the ring was in September of last year.

It is known that negotiations are already underway between both parties, and the September fight would be in Super Middleweight, where the national boxer holds the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Now, Eubank Jr. last fought in the United States in 2019 and normally fights in the United Kingdom, so a fight there would open the door for “Canelo” to fight in the Old Continent, something he has longed for.

Also on the table is Edgar Berlanga, a lawsuit that will be filed in the United States, also in September.

For now, Saúl will enjoy the beaches of Jalisco these days before going full speed into the gym.

@DMartinezCANCHA