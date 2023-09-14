Home page World

From: John Welte

The Intersport via ferrata on Donnerkogel is a popular Instagram hotspot. © kshu PantherMedia B353344474

The via ferrata on Donnerkogel in Salzburger Land is a popular photo motif for social networks. But the climb is dangerous, and now a British tourist fell to his death.

Gosau – The Intersport via ferrata on the Großer Donnerkogel near Gosau in the Salzburger Land (Austria) is no longer an insider tip. Thousands of influencers post pictures of the 40-meter-long ladder to heaven, which was installed in 2017 and guarantees dizzying shots over Lake Gosausee.

Misfortune on Instagram via ferrata in Austria: Briton falls 100 meters at the exit

There are over 3,500 posts about the climbing route on Instagram alone. But many tourists underestimate the demanding climbing tour. On Tuesday (September 12th), a mountaineer fell fatally while climbing the Intersport via ferrata. According to the Salzburg State Police Department, the 42-year-old Briton was at the exit of the via ferrata when he fell and fell through pathless terrain. The mountaineer fell 70 to 100 meters along a steep rocky gully and remained lying in a gully of rubble.

Eyewitnesses observed the fall and alerted the rescue services. The Alpine police responded on the ground and with two helicopters. As the police report, the crew of the Christophorus C14 emergency medical helicopter was able to locate the mountaineer shortly afterwards, but the rescuers on site were only able to determine that the Briton was dead and rescue him.

The dead Briton was rescued by the Christophorus 14 rescue helicopter. © Stephan Goerlich via www.imago-images.de

The Intersport via ferrata on Dachstein leads to the summit of the Großer Donnerkogel (2050 meters). 470 meters of climbing of the route, which totals 670 meters in altitude, have a difficulty level of C/D (medium), and the climb is often very exposed. Since the via ferrata is easily accessible by cable car, it has to be loud Alpin.de Traffic jams lasting several hours can be expected at key points, especially on weekends.

There have been complaints on social networks for years that the Intersport via ferrata with the striking ladder to heaven has increasingly become a photo hotspot. In 2020, the extreme athlete Stefanie Millinger balanced on the ladder to heaven in a ballet costume, further encouraging the run up the via ferrata.

Tourist couple started climbing without any equipment and quickly got stuck

This leads to excesses like that of a couple – she Chinese, he Indian – who climbed towards the Himmelsleiter last weekend without any climbing experience and had to give up at the first difficult point. A police helicopter had to rescue the two. On September 11th, a Polish woman (46) had to be rescued from the climb by helicopter because she had run out of strength. At the beginning of June, a 34-year-old from Germany was rescued by helicopter after a fall on the via ferrata.

Christian Egger, head of operations for the Gosau mountain rescue service, reports to the Crown: “We know that the via ferrata is far too busy. If you fly over it in a helicopter, you will see a human chain like on Mount Everest. Sometimes people have no idea what they’re getting into.”

An 86-year-old mountain hiker who recently got lost on the Alpspitze near Garmisch-Partenkirchen had better luck.