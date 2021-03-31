Emergency teams from the Guardia Civil and the Majorca Fire Brigade based in Alcudia and Inca have recovered the body of 56-year-old British man from rocks beneath the Es Colomer mirador in Formentor.

The emergency services were notified at around five minutes to three that a man had fallen from the viewpoint. Witnesses suggest that the man, who lived in Pollensa, had climbed onto the railing and thrown himself off. He fell at least fifty meters onto rocks.