The pandemic restrictions meant for a Briton to spend more time completing a massive project he started 9 years ago, which is to create a scale model of a historic neighborhood in his city.

“It was business as usual,” says Steve Waller, 61, a model artist and historian known as “Michaelangelo Middlesbrough” – who spent nearly a decade recreating the city’s historic St. Hilda neighborhood in his bedroom. According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

Since starting the project in 2012, Waller has spent an average of 12 hours a day sculpting and painting the model village he calls Love and Hate Labor. The model features 50 municipal buildings, including Middlesbrough’s first town hall, and 300 terrace homes. All hand carved from balsa wood and glued together with resin from your local Waller Store.

While Waller’s mania predates the coronavirus, he was born of similar circumstances, having suffered a herniated disc after diving for a cricket ball, and was unable to leave the house afterwards, and the British man says: “I know a lot of people have struggled To achieve a goal over the past year, so it was good to have that clarity, I was always intrigued by my uncle who was murdered at the Somme, I lay in Middlesbrough and began to think of the city as he knew it, and of the way the streets were at that time.. and I began to draw the paths he had taken, and spread out from there.”

Waller added, “He never set out to model the entire town, but once he started – first with City Council, then with Ayresome Cemetery (now Ayresome Gardens) – he found the process of sculpting and painting models too continuous to be stopped.”

“I started my greatest with great determination and I was like, ‘I can do this,'” and then it became a bit like an addiction, but I had tough days where I have to admit defeat, but when you’ve had a great day and your hands work like magic, I try and keep going That’s because the next day he might not have the same touch.”

The British newspaper report explained that the model is based on precise plans from the 1830s for the now-destroyed area, but the scene itself is not from the city then.