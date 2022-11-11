Former employee of the British Embassy in Germany Smith confessed in court to spying for Russia

Briton David Smith, who worked in Germany as a guard at the British Embassy, ​​confessed to spying for Russia. About it informs Evening Standard.

It is noted that Smith collected secret information about the activities of British civil servants, their addresses and telephone numbers, data on the work of the British Embassy in Berlin, photocopies of documents, and CCTV footage. He allegedly passed this information on to Russian Major General Sergei Chukhurov, who is listed as the military attaché of the Russian embassy in Germany.

Smith collected data from May 2020 to August 2021, when he was detained and later extradited to the UK. It is alleged that a letter to Chukhurov dated May 14, 2020 was found in his e-mail, in which he, in fact, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the Russian side.

According to the Evening Standard, Smith decided to go into espionage out of “hate for his country” and also allegedly wanted to move to Russia or Ukraine. The guard also allegedly resented the display of a flag in support of the LGBTQ+ community at the embassy.

Smith’s trial is taking place in London’s Old Bailey Criminal Court. Smith was charged with eight counts of violating the law on state secrets, he pleaded guilty to all.

In April, Smith was reported to have denied accusations of handing over classified data.