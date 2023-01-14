Former employee of the British Embassy in Germany, Smith called to consider him a “disgruntled employee”

Briton David Smith, accused of working for Russian intelligence, called for him to be considered a “disgruntled employee” and not an intelligence officer. About it writes edition of the Daily Mail.

He made such a statement during a hearing in a London criminal court. “Smith argues that he should be treated as a ‘disgruntled employee’ and not as a spy,” the article reads. Smith declared his “extreme hatred of the place where he works”, as well as of the UK in general, the newspaper writes, citing judge Paul Goldspring. However, he denies accusations of wanting to harm the country.

Last November, Smith admitted to spying for Russia. The Briton collected secret data on the activities of civil servants of the United Kingdom, in particular, their addresses and photocopies of documents, after which he allegedly passed the information on to Russian Major General Sergei Chukhurov, who is listed as the military attache of the Russian Embassy in Germany.