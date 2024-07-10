The deputy is one of the candidates in the race to succeed Lira in the Chamber; the party was held 1 day before that of Elmar, the favorite of the president of the House

The deputy Antonio Brito (BA), leader of the PSD in the Chamber, held a get-together on Tuesday (9.Jul.2024) that brought together names from all political spectrums at the Coco Bambu restaurant, in Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood in Brasília.

To the sound of Dudu Nobre, the party was attended by at least 7 ministers from the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), but also included opposition congressmen and the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto.

The PSD said that the gathering was held to celebrate the birthday of 7 members of the party in July.

However, the host was Britowho is running for president of the Chamber –Arthur Lira (PP-AL) will leave the post in 2025. The deputy is well-regarded by the government to lead the Lower House next year.

The PSD event was scheduled 1 day before the birthday party of Elmar Birth (União Brasil-BA), Lira’s favorite to succeed him.

The party started at 8am on Tuesday (9th July) and went on until around 1am on Wednesday (10th July). Waiters served whiskey, beer and Vasto red wine in a reserved area on the second floor of the restaurant. Although meat and fish were served, the traditional Mediterranean shrimp from Coco Bambu was the most popular among the politicians.

Amidst laughter and drinks, the congressmen organized the election for the next Board of Directors of the Chamber.

Elmar arrived around 11:30 pm and stayed for about 30 minutes. He showed up just a few minutes before his fellow countryman’s party ended.

Arthur Lira also didn’t stay long, he arrived early, around 8:30 pm, and stayed less than an hour at the restaurant.

Before leaving, Lira had a moment of private conversation with Valdemar Costa Neto and the leader of the PL in the Chamber, Altineu Cortes (RJ).

Afterwards, Lira returned to the official residence of the presidency of the Chamber and summoned a last-minute meeting with the members of the working group discussing the PLP 68 of 2024of tax reform, which deals with the unification of taxes.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss important points that are not yet a consensus within the project, such as the total tax exemption for meat. The complementary bill in question is due to be voted on this Wednesday (10 July).

In addition to tax regulation and coordination for the Chamber election, politicians also discussed compensation for tax relief and other government agendas.

