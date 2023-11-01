American singer Britney Spears showed a new video in a revealing image. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 41-year-old celebrity posed for the camera in a translucent black dress, which featured a high slit on the side. The posted footage shows that the performer posed without panties with a dog in her arms. At the same time, her hair was loose and styled in casual waves, and the star’s face was wearing smoky eyes makeup.

Fans were unable to comment on Spears’ video, which has racked up 3.5 million views.

Britney Spears previously explained her love for publishing nude photos. In her memoirs, The Woman in Me, she admitted that she regularly poses naked because such photo shoots give her self-confidence.