During last Sunday, April 24, Britney Spears surprised by announcing that he will move away from his social networks. After announcing her third pregnancy with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, the interpreter of “Stronger” He has uploaded videos recorded before announcing that he was waiting for the arrival of his next child.

Did Britney Spears say goodbye to the networks?

Through his Instagram account, Britney Spears published a funny video in which a baby is seen in a photo session, simulating a moment of relaxation. With this short, the American singer surprised her fans by announcing her brief departure from social networks.

Britney Spears had previously withdrawn from the networks. Photo: Instagram

This comes after the artist announced her third pregnancy. She and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are expecting her new family member. Recall that the interpreter of “Toxic” is the mother of Sean Preston and Jayden James, who are 16 and 15 years old, respectively. Both were conceived during her relationship with dancer Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears is afraid of being a mother in the United States

Previously, Britney Spears She had revealed that she was nervous about bringing her third child into the world. Although the artist and her boyfriend are eagerly awaiting their baby, something that the singer does not like is the fame to which she has been exposed for years: “I am afraid of having a baby in this world, especially in the United States ”.

In addition, the artist was surprised by the number of productions and documentaries that have been made about her history. What she is most concerned about is that her personal history has been commented on by several people and how this could impact the life of her unborn baby.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many documentaries about someone, unless they’re dead! I mean, was that allowed? I’ll have a baby. Obviously I won’t be going out as much because of the paparazzi,” she wrote.

Britney Spears claims that documentaries about her life helped end her conservatorship. Photo: Instagram

Britney Spears revealed a tragic experience that lived in a previous pregnancy

In a previous post that you already deleted, Britney Spears revealed more about details of the tragic episodes he faced during guardianship. One of them occurred with his ex-partner and father of his first two children, the dancer Kevin Federline.

According to the artist, her ex-husband did not want to see her while she was waiting for the arrival of her second child: “My ex-husband did not want to see me when I flew to New York and Las Vegas with a baby inside at the time he was filming a video.”