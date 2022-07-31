Britney Spears unable to release completed memoir due to paper shortage

40-year-old American pop singer Britney Spears has finished writing her memoirs, but cannot release them due to paper shortages. About it informs TMZ.

The work was due to be published in January 2023 by Simon & Schuster, but due to a paper shortage, Spears and her team had to postpone the release date of the memoir indefinitely.

The singer signed a deal with a publisher to write a memoir back in February of this year. At the same time, Simon & Schuster paid Spears an advance of $15 million. In the author’s material, the performer planned to talk about her creative activity, as well as highlight conflicts with her family during the period of guardianship over her.

It is reported that two factors were the main reasons for the shortage of paper: firstly, during the pandemic, people began to order more printed publications, which led to an increase in paper consumption, and secondly, employees of pulp and paper mills began to leave en masse.

Earlier it became known that Britney Spears returned to work after a six-year break and recorded a remix with Elton John on his hit.