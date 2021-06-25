Participation as a judge ad X-Factor for Britney Spears in 2012 it was perhaps one of the lowest points of the singer’s career. Britney for the duration of the show appeared visibly uncomfortable, bored, embarrassed and even out of shape with often matted hair, bitten nails and psoriasis on her ankles.

As she herself stated a few years later in a testimony in court against the family, at that time she was ill and was forced to take drugs against her will. Years later, we have returned to that experience and that period not exactly idyllic for her thanks to the statements of a former competitor of that edition of X-Factor Trevi Moran. On Twitter he wrote:

“As far as I know, Britney on The X Factor seemed forced by someone, she looked tired all the time. And he probably had what to say at the auditions written on the table. There were rumors among the staff that he was hiring something”- he said.

Also Louis Walsh who in that edition was alongside Britney as a judge admitted that there was something wrong with her.

“I sat next to Britney for two days and after each audition she collapsed, she was always tired. We had to literally stop the show, they took her out because she was taking so many drugs and other things. I was sorry for her ” – said Louis Walsh – “There she was, the biggest pop star on the planet, and she was just sitting there physically, but she wasn’t there mentally. He had a lot of problems“.

Today it is known that in 2012 during that participation the former Spice Girls very often appeared absent, tried, deconcentrated. Fans in the audience at the time report that Britney was missing for most of the auditions. Today we know that he was like this because of the many drugs, we imagine psychotropic drugs, which he assumed. In addition due to the strong period of stress he also suffered from psoriasis at the ankles.