Britney Spears’ memoir is already a reality. Last February, the publisher Simon & Schuster took over the rights to the first great work of the 41-year-old pop singer, and now, as the magazine announced on Tuesday People exclusively, the work has already taken shape. The volume will be released on October 24 and can already be reserved, more than three months in advance, through a web page created expressly and call Britney Book (Britney’s book). In Spanish it will be available through the Penguin Random House publishing house. The title of the autobiography will be The Woman In Me (The woman in me), a statement that gives a title to a Donna Summer song from 1982 and also to a 1995 album by singer Shania Twain. At the moment, the book can be purchased in the US in advance through Amazon for $32.99 (about 30 euros at current exchange rates) for the 288-page hardcover volume and for $16.99 (15.50 euros) for e-book version.

The publisher’s vice president of publications, Jennifer Bergstrom, has assured the magazine that they are confident that this biographical book will become a publishing phenomenon. “Britney’s moving testimony before the judges publicly shocked the world, changed laws and demonstrated her inspiring strength and courage,” says Bergstrom. “I have no doubt that her memoir will have a similar impact and that it will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to finally help her share her story.”

On Monday afternoon, the name Britney Spears became trending topic world. In his erratic social media profiles (in Instagram, where she calls herself Maria River Red, he uploads content that he deletes a few hours later and often chaotic and incomprehensible messages, or veiled messages and poisoned darts to family and former friends) implied that news was coming in his life “Tomorrow we will have great news… I’m excited”, he explained, dancing, on Twitter. “I can’t wait to share them with you.” What to his fans sounded like an announcement of new music, after years of silence both on stage and in the recording studios, became this editorial announcement, a deal valued at more than $15 million. “My story. On my terms. At last. Are you ready? ”, The singer published a few hours after the announcement was made, showing the cover of the biography, its pre-sale and the release date.

At the moment, there is no further information about the publication. It is unknown what Spears’ exact involvement in the book has been, if she has written its chapters, if she has advised the publisher or if, as in the case of the highly anticipated and highly controversial Henry of England memoir, which was released in January , you have had an experienced writer by your side. In the case of the prince, it was JR Moehringer, who was already in charge of the biography of the tennis player André Agassi, and who, after the launch of the volume, gave an interview recounting some of the difficulties of the project: “He had me exasperated.” About Spears’ book, close sources have told specialized media that it will talk about music, but also about family and the guardianship to which she was subjected by her father since 2009.

Of the few facts that are known about the book, it will have just under 300 pages. In them, the singer is expected to give personal details about her life journey, from how she became a child star on the small screen thanks to Disney to how she made the leap in adolescence and early youth to become the princess of pop, in one of the artists who have managed to sell the most records, to later become a broken toy in the industry, accumulating scandals and divorces and with mental health crises in the media. Finally, and for more than a decade, custody of her passed into the hands of her father, so her artistic facet was erased and relegated to the background.

In June 2021, Spears testified before the judges. She spoke and the whole world fell silent. In her statement, she recounted how her father, Jamie, had controlled her life, her personal, artistic and economic decisions for years. “Your Honor, my father and everyone involved in this custody, including my manager, who had a key role in my punishment… they should be in prison,” he said. “Before, I thought that nobody was going to believe me. I thought people would make fun of me. But now I want to get my life back. It’s been enough.” After her statement and a change in her lawyers, finally in November 2021 Britney Spears regained the reins of her life.

Now, the singer tries to recover a certain normality, but without forgetting or forgiving: she wants to take her father to court. She has also become a target of the press due to her media fights with her father, but also with her mother and her sister, the actress Jamie Lynn Spears, with whom she has frequent estrangements and approaches. . Meanwhile, she has married her partner, Sam Asghari (one year ago now), at a big party full of familiar faces, and they have tried to have a child, although the singer suffered a miscarriage a couple of months after the announcement of her marriage. pregnancy. So, in any case, they explained that they will continue to “try to expand” her “precious family”. Waiting to know, in October, what the book tells, Britney Spears still has vital chapters to write.