Britney Spears has been in the news ever since Jamie Lynn Spears’ book Things I Should Have Said came out. Where she first spoke out in harsh terms via her social media, she has now sent her sister an urgent request through her lawyer not to speak about her further. Britney is not only angry about the statements in the book, but also about things Jamie Lynn did about her in interviews afterwards. This reports E! news.

#Britney #Spears #threatens #legal #action #sister