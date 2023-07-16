American singer Britney Spears, 41, will launch her memoir ‘The woman in me’ in next October and she is quite enthusiastic about this project, it is reported in various news portals.

“A brave and amazingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope”, this is how ‘The Woman in Me’, the book by Britney Spears.

For the realization of this book, Britney Spears has had the support of many people who surround her and support her professional projects, for example Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president of Gallery Books publishing house.

Through a press release, Jennifer Bergstrom states: “Britney’s compelling testimony in the public hearing shook the world, changed laws and showed her inspiring strength and courage.”

Jennifer Bergstrom mentions that together with her work team they feel proud, pleased and happy to make this book a reality in which Britney Spear mentions aspects of her life to which I had never alluded before.

“We couldn’t be more proud to help her finally share her story,” he says.

Britney Spears was under her father’s guardianship for several years and at trial in June 2021 said she felt her guardianship “was abusive” and asked authorities to help her end: “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and that’s enough.” Months later the guardianship ended.

Related to guardianship Britney Spears contemplates it in ‘The woman in me’, the book that is ready and will soon see the light of day throughout the world.

In the statement where Britney Spears’s memories are discussed, they also add: “The impact of sharing her voice, her truth, was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of many others. It is a job that calls the attention of attention to the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.

Britney Spearsoriginally from McComb, Mississippi, USA, For his part, on his social networks he shares a video where he mentions: “Coming soon… My story, on my own terms, finally.”

