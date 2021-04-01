The rise and setbacks in the career of the pop princess are chronicled in Framing Britney Spears, the documentary produced by the newspaper The New York Times that analyzes the media pressure on her and also the controversy about the guardianship exercised by her father. The singer spoke out and acknowledged that she was moved to learn that there was a production about her and that she spoke of the guardianship that controls her life since 2008, which is why she fought in court.

“I didn’t see the documentary, but what I saw of it made me ashamed of the focus they put on me. I cried for two weeks and I’m still crying, ”he wrote on Instagram. “I do what I can in my own spirituality to try to maintain my own joy,” he adds in a video with the music of Steven Tyler. “My life has always been speculated, observed and judged a lot. I’ve been exposed performing in front of so many people. It takes a lot of strength to trust the universe with real vulnerability because I have always felt judged, insulted and embarrassed by the media. Even today ”. Spears says she didn’t seek to be “perfect” because “perfection is boring.”

Director and producer Samantha Stark admitted that she felt “Very scared and terrified” when doing a project without the participation of the protagonist. “I was thinking a lot about what Britney would think if she saw it. Doing something without their participation was very strange to me. I have many internal conflicts about it ”. Stark believed that despite a large investigation, it could be misrepresented.

However, since its premiere, the documentary has not only caused a stir, but has also caused another figure like Justin Timberlake, the singer’s ex-partner, to publicly apologize for having contributed to “the problem”, while the singer’s image was sexualized. “I recognize that I did not rise to the occasion on many occasions and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Britney Spears, which lasts one hour and fourteen minutes, addresses the media harassment she suffered since she was a teenager and comes after a decade of silence around guardianship, because she has not legally controlled her life and fortune. He made a million dollars a week, but had to “itemize his coffee to make sure it fits his budget.”

In fact, the premiere of the documentary caused fans to protest Spears’ father with the tag #FreeBritney. “Over the summer, through court documents, Britney, through her court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingram, expressed that she did not want this to be hidden in the closet as a family secret. This means, to me, that he was inviting scrutiny in his situation, ”the director said in an interview.

The impact on the industry has caused people to talk about mental health and to seek ways to end the normalization of machismo. “The weekend it came out in the US, #WeAreSorryBritney started trending on Twitter when I woke up the next morning.

That’s the exact impact we wanted, for people to look at her story and realize their own complicity in the way she was treated and apologize. It is a good step to symbolize that we are ready to change ”.

