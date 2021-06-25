OfAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

US singer Britney Spears has been incapacitated for 13 years. In a court hearing, she called for an end. And reveals shocking details.

Los Angeles – “I just want my life back”. These are shocking words that one of the greatest pop stars of the millennium uttered on Wednesday. Britney Spears. The 39-year-old was connected to a court by telephone. Her testimony lasted just under 30 minutes, according to US media – one of the first times that Britney Spears broke her silence. The background is the increasingly smoldering guardianship dispute with her father Jamie Spears. For 13 years, the singer has not been allowed to independently determine herself and her assets.

Britney Spears: From Teen Star to Deeply Desperate Woman

How did the once fanatically celebrated teen star become an incapacitated and deeply desperate woman? The New York TimesDocumentation “Framing Britney Spears”, which appeared earlier this year, revealed how dehumanized she apparently was. The film traces the singer’s meteoric career right up to her crash. According to the narrative, this was shaped by misogyny and sensationalism on the part of the public. And ended up under the guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears, on February 1, 2008. The justification at the time was based on mental problems and insanity. Since 2019, Spear’s father has relinquished guardianship to manager Jodi Montgomery for health reasons. Since then, Britney Spears has been decided. However, the sovereignty over her fortune, estimated at 60 million US dollars, remained with Jamie Spears.

The hashtag “FreeBritney” has been circulating on social media for a long time. Fans try to decipher hidden help messages in the sometimes cryptic-looking posts and videos of the star on their social platforms. Now her public testimony before the judge Brenda Penny. A legal dispute over her assets has been going on since August 2020 after her lawyer requested that her father be deposed as administrator.

Britney Spears: Legal dispute over guardianship of the singer – the former teen star has been incapacitated since 2008

At the beginning of her testimony, Britney Spears is said to have underlined US media reports that she wanted the public to know about it. “I told the world that I was happy and okay,” CNN quoted them as referring to the existing guardianship. But: “I am traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, ”said Spears, who was virtually connected and read from a letter. She also made it clear that she wanted an end to the guardianship (English: “Conservatorship”) – and wanted to sue her family for what she had done to her.

The descriptions that follow are terrifying. She has to take lithium against her will. A powerful drug that is used to treat depression and bipolar disorder, among other things. “I felt drunk, I couldn’t even talk to my mom or dad about anything. I told them I was scared and they had six different nurses come to my home to monitor me while I was taking this drug that I initially didn’t want to take. “

Nobody from her family helps her. Everything she does has to be approved by her father. She wants to marry her friend, the dancer Sam Asghari, and have a child with him. To do this, you would have to remove the IUD that was used for contraception. But she shouldn’t go to the doctor. “This guardianship does me much more harm than good.” New York Times reported that Spears had been trying to break free of guardianship behind the scenes for years. It is also known that Spears refuses to perform while her guardianship is in place.

She further stated: “I deserve to take a two to three year break. I feel rounded up, bullied, left out, and alone. I’m sick of feeling alone I deserve to have the same rights, to have a child or something like that. ”As for others Variety wrote, the judge had to ask Spears twice to speak more slowly so that the clerk could keep up with the transcript.

“FreeBritney” – Britney Spears testifies about guardianship in Los Angeles court

As reported by the US broadcaster CNN, numerous fans and activists gathered in Los Angeles on Wednesday – at the same time as the court hearing – for a “#FreeBritney” demonstration. Further protest marches also took place across the country. People demonstrated for the end of incapacitation. Numerous US stars sympathize with the movement, including US singer Miley Cyrus. A decision was not made in court that day. Britney Spears, however, requested a self-chosen lawyer. She is currently represented by a lawyer appointed by the court. This said aloud Variety from the fact that Spears has not yet asked him to officially request the end of the incapacitation. He would do it if she asked him to.

It is almost 30 minutes in which, according to US media reports, Britney Spears negotiates desperately, hectically and pleadingly. At the end of their reckoning, the said sentence comes up: “I just want my life back”. (aka)