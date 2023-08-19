Just over 48 hours have passed since the leak of one of the most publicized separations on the celebrity scene, in a season of many breakups. if on wednesday TMZ announced exclusively that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had said goodbye after 14 months of marriage and six years of relationship, on Thursday it was he, Asghari, who confirmed it. Now comes the turn of the main protagonist of the story, Spears, who in these couple of days the only thing she had told was her intention to buy a horse. It seems that two days later she has reacted and has been encouraged to respond in the middle of a media storm.

The 41-year-old singer has published a few words on her Instagram profile, where she has 42 million followers, to talk about her divorce with Asghari, 29. The text is accompanied by a video where she does what she has repeated so many times before his fans in recent months: dancing in his living room. “As everyone knows, Hesam [en referencia a Sam Asghari] and I are no longer together ”, Spears starts. “Six years with someone is a long time, so I’m still in a bit of a shock, but… I’m not here to explain myself because honestly, that’s nobody’s business. But honestly, she couldn’t take the pain anymore.”

At times hard, at times ironic, at times sincere about the difficulties of the breakup, the artist continues: “Somehow as a telepathic person I have been receiving many messages that make my heart melt from many friends, and I share it with you. I appreciate”. In fact, these famous days such as Paris Hilton (who attended her wedding in June 2022), the singer Pink or the actress Octavia Spencer have publicly positioned themselves on Spears’s side in this divorce.

“For too long I’ve been playing strong, and my Instagram could seem perfect, but that’s far from the truth, and I think we all know it,” confesses the interpreter of womanizer and Baby One More Time. “I would love to show my emotions and my tears and how I really feel, but for some reason I have always had to hide my weaknesses,” she says, before going on to attack her family, with whom she is at odds. “If I had not been my father’s strong soldier, they would have sent me far away, to places for doctors to treat me,” she writes after 13 years of parental custody to which she was subjected and which ended in the summer of 2021. “But that was when I needed my family the most. You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally… not under conditions. So I’ll be as strong as I can be and do the best I can. And the truth is that I am doing quite well. In any case, “she says goodbye,” have a good day and don’t forget to smile, “she adds, in a text published at nine o’clock at night in Los Angeles, California, where she lives.

The romance between the star and the model, whom she met while filming a video clip, lasted six years, in which he had become her main support, after the first strictly private and then openly public battle that she had with her father, over everything, but also with his mother and with his sister Jamie Lynn. But now the relationship has come to an end and it seems that she has done so irrevocably. Asghari himself filed for divorce on Wednesday, as reported by the US media, appealing to “irreconcilable differences”.

Furthermore, in the legal document, leaked by People or even for the BBC, he asks Spears for “spousal support” and demands that she bear the legal costs of the divorce. In addition, Asghari “reserves the right to modify” some requests about their properties and about certain matters in common, which could imply that, despite the prenuptial agreement signed before their wedding, in June 2022, he could ask for more than what initially established. It is estimated that the singer has a fortune of more than 55 million euros. A fortune that, most likely, will grow by several figures when her autobiography arrives in her bookstores in October, in which it is not known if she will tell, due to a matter of time, her separation with Asghari. Then we would have to wait for a second part.