Britney Spears ‘slapped’ by NBA star bodyguards

Singer Britney Spears publicly denounced the security guard of the NBA player Victor Wembanyama of having slapped her after she tried to approach the young man to congratulate him.

Spears published on her social networks that on July 5 she was at the reception of a hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA), when she recognized the athlete from the San Antonio Spurs and decided to approach him to “congratulate him on his success “.

almost knocked her out

According to her testimony, to get Wembanyama’s attention, the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer “patted the player on the shoulder” and was then slapped by the athlete’s security guard. “not looking back” to the point of almost “knocking her out”, causing her glasses to come off her face.



Spears confessed that she felt ashamed to share her story, but that she was doing it to set an example to the public that people should be treated with respect and sent a message of solidarity to those who face violence.

The interpreter also expressed that usually she is “harassed” by fans and that even that night she had been surrounded by a group of at least 20 fans none of whom were injured by her team.

Wembanyama gave his version of events in a meeting with the media and said he did not realize that the pop star had tried to get close to him until hours after the incident.

“A person grabbed me from behind, not by the shoulders, and I couldn’t stop myself. I didn’t see what happened, I know they pushed her away, although I don’t know how hard,” said the athlete. Spears filed a police complaint with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and so far no one has been arrested, according to information from the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

EFE

