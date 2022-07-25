Britney Spears has generated a stir in social networks for her recent publications where she shows conversations with her family, and although she has already deleted them, the chats are circulating on the internet.

Spears shared two publications in the early hours of last Monday, July 25, which she called “evidence.” These were screenshots of conversations with her mother and her sister while she was under her guardianship. In addition to this, the singer shared a reflection post on her new freedom accompanied by a description where she questions how she forgets that she can now drink coffee at the same time that she wonders what secrets she hides “her her family.”

The pop star released a chat with her mother, Lynne Spears, regarding the medication Britney says she was made to take during her conservatorship. “I feel like she’s trying to kill me,” the singer wrote during that exchange with her parent. She got no response.

It should be remembered in June 2020 in court, Spears testified that she was made to take mood stabilizer lithium while under guardianship and that she had seen her personal and financial decisions taken out of her hands since 2008. A tough battle that ended on November 12, 2021.

“It’s a little different with the tests… here are the text messages to my mother in that place 3 years ago… I show it because there was no answer,” wrote the pop icon.

Hours later, Spears shared another post on her Instagram account that featured photos of her sister and her father in a car park along with a photo of her current husband Sam Asghari having coffee with her sisters. She added that the photos were taken during the pandemic, when she was restricted from more than a few freedoms that she had.

“I’m reflecting because it was during COVID-19 when the conservatorship was still in effect and I couldn’t have my car keys or leave my house… but as you can see, my sister and father go out together and my husband and her sisters go out for coffee,” she posted.

Regarding her sister Jamie Lynn Spears – with whom she has been fighting since the beginning of 2022 – she indicated that she is “building a huge house in Louisiana.”

“How is it that their lives are not exposed? Mine has been exposed in the press with documentaries as a joke! I’m a joke in the press… not very nice if you ask me…” she wrote.

He continued, “Since people can candidly have fun with me, I would very much enjoy showing up at my family’s house to see what secrets they hide…”

It is necessary to mention that the messages were deleted shortly after being uploaded to the internet, but that was not an impediment for many Twitter users to spread them.