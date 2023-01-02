Mexico. The American singer Britney Spears sells her luxurious residence that Some time ago he acquired it for 11.8 million dollars and is located in Calabasas, California, is reported on various news portals.

Britney Spears lived in said mansion with her children since last June and the sale occurs in the midst of the controversy between her and the estrangement she has with her entire family, including her children, whom she accuses of only having used it.

The mansion has more than 3 thousand 550 square meters It was not to the liking of the Toxic singer, which is why she would have also decided to put it up for sale, in addition, Hailey and Justin Bieber had also inhabited it previously.

We recommend you read:

Appearance of the residence of Britney Spears. Photo of Engel & Volkers Real Estate

The Spears property has all the bells and whistles, including a movie theater, her own wine cellar and six bedrooms, and apparently the singer is moving to another house she has in Thousand Oaks, which she bought in 2015 for $7.5 million.

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari, who was her partner of several years, in June 2022, and the celebration took place in the South of California, In this way, she also celebrated that she had regained her freedom after the suspension of the legal guardianship that existed over her.

We recommend you read:

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari. Photo by EFE

Britney Jean Spears is the full name of the famous pop star and is originally from McComb, Mississippi, USA, (1981), she is also a dancer, composer, model and designer and became famous in her childhood by acting in various plays , then on the television show The Michey Mouse Club.