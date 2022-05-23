Britney Spears took to Instagram to express her anger at being forced into therapy during her father, James Spears’ conservatorship of her and her estate for nearly 13 years. In her publication, shared on May 21, the “Princess of Pop” criticized the specialists who treated her and stated that everything was “torture”.

Britney Spears lashes out at her therapists

In her Instagram post, the interpreter of “Toxic” pointed out that the doctors who saw her were only looking for her money and stated that, after the long sessions (equivalent to 35 days), she could be considered “a scholar on the subject” .

“After doing exactly 840 hours of unwanted therapy in a fucking chair this is my message to all my therapists and the people who took my money: kiss my ass,” he wrote.

“Once again my family condemned me to this torture”, said Britney Spears, 40, who a week ago announced that she had lost the baby she was expecting with her partner, Sam Asghari.

21.5.2022 | Post by Britney Spears against her therapists. Photo: Instagram capture

Britney Spears video

Along with the message, Britney Spears published a video in which she made a parody of her therapy visits. In that line, she imitated her doctors when they told her that she only needed “a couple more sessions”.

In addition, he recreated some of the activities that his doctors suggested, such as playing tennis or taking a trip to Six Flags. She also danced and, at another point, grabbed a houseplant as an accessory.

Britney Spears deleted her post

On May 22, almost 18 hours after posting on Instagram what she thought about the therapy sessions she received, singer Britney Spears deleted that content, later re-uploading just the video parodying her doctors, with no description attached.

“Queen of reposting and reposting” (The queen of reposting and reposting, in Spanish), wrote a user about the “Baby One More Time” interpreter’s mania for publishing content, deleting it and uploading it again.