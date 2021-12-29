It is no secret to anyone that 2021 Britney Spears It has been dizzying in both his personal and professional life. The pop star managed to win the legal battle he had with his father to end the guardianship that he had over his estate, after more than 10 years; In addition, she managed to formalize her engagement with her 39-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari.

But, despite the fact that the singer’s situation seems to have stabilized, the artist herself often remembers the hard years she spent through publications on her social networks. This time, the interpreter of “Baby one more time” told her millions of Instagram followers that not only did her father hurt her, but, in general, so did her family, since, according to her words, they hurt her on more than one occasion.

Britney Spears says her family hurt her

“I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God. They hurt me from everywhere for no reason and my family hurt me. I went into a state of shock and the way I coped with it was a false denial. It was too much to really face, ”Britney began.

Britney Spears obtained her legal freedom over her estate in 2021. Photo: Instagram

“Honestly, my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply. Seeing the achievements of my past and reflecting on them really helped me … The past year has been one of growth for me … I still have a long way to go! ”, He added.

Britney Spears’ father asks to be paid his fees for “taking care” of his daughter

After Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, lost legal custody of his daughter, everything seemed to continue smoothly for the ‘Princess of Pop’. However, a few days ago it became known that the singer’s father has requested a payment as compensation for the time he was in charge of his daughter.

“Timely payment of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure that custody can be settled quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie wish,” the document states.