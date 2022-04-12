Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, at a premiere in Los Angeles in July 2019. Jordan Strauss (AP)

After freedom, pregnancy has come. Britney Spears has communicated this Monday to her 40.4 million followers on her Instagram that she is expecting her third child, her first with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The news comes exactly five months after a judge removed the guardianship that she kept under the pop star for 13 years. “I took a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I’m going to have a baby,” the 40-year-old singer wrote in an extensive publication on her profile accompanied by the image of a cup of coffee and some flowers.

This will become the third child for Spears, who had two children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Spears has been together for five years with Asghari, an Iranian-born model and personal trainer who is 12 years her junior. In September, the couple announced the commitment with a video on her favorite social network. This is also the third marriage for the singer of Baby One More Time.

In her cryptic post on Monday, Britney Spears says she will be careful not to go out much during her pregnancy to prevent the paparazzi from stealing any of her images. She has anticipated that it will be a tough experience. “When I was pregnant I had a depression… I must say it’s horrible. Women did not talk about it then… Some considered it dangerous for a woman to complain about it with a baby inside her… Thank God that we no longer have to keep that pain a secret, “shared the star, who assures that you will practice a lot of yoga during the process.

Britney had confessed to everyone her desire to be a mother again. The singer said it last June, at the first court hearing in two years that she was held in the trial to end the legal custody of her father, Jamie Spears. “I want to get married and have a baby,” said the artist, who explained that part of the arrangement that was imposed on her included that she use an IUD – an intrauterine device – so as not to get pregnant again. This was just one of several details that the artist revealed in court in search of her freedom. The control also required that she take psychiatric medications and that she attend therapy three times a week. “My dad and everyone involved in this custody, including my manager, should be in prison,” Spears said then, who assures that she will tell her experience in a book that the Simon & Schuster publishing house will publish soon and for which she paid 15 million. dollars for rights.

Freedom came last November, when California judge Brenda Penny put an end to the family drama after almost 14 years. The guardianship began in 2008 after a mental breakdown of the pop star, but it was perverted into a mode of parental control that restricted the personal and professional life of Britney Spears, who she saw limited even the smallest decisions in her life. “The guardianship of the person and fortune is no longer necessary,” Penny decreed in a ruling that returned the helm to her future employment and a fortune of around 60 million dollars. She celebrated that taste of freedom with a glass of champagne. She today embarks on an adventure, that of motherhood, which she already knows.

