Singer Britney Spears She is about to release her autobiographical book ‘The woman in me’, on October 24. In it, the singer reveals various details of her personal and professional life. However, the American magazine People managed to access an excerpt that left the followers of the ‘Circus’ performer perplexed. In 2003, when Spears was 19 years old and was in a relationship with fellow singer Justin Timberlake, they decided to have an abortion, as she found out that she was expecting his baby. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Britney Spears say about her relationship with Justin Timberlake?

Britney He assures that to this day he remembers that episode “as one of the most painful things” that has happened in his life. Furthermore, he added that she did want to have that baby. “If it had been up to me alone, I never would have done it. But Justin was pretty sure he didn’t want to be a father.”said the ‘Princess of Pop’.

During their three-year relationship, Spears said it was always on her mind to start a family with the singer. “It was a surprise, but, for me, it was not a tragedy. I loved Justin very much. I always hoped that one day we could have a family. This happened much sooner than I had anticipated, but Justin was not at all happy about the pregnancy. “He said that we were not ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were too young,” said.

Britney and Justin were in a relationship from 1999 to 2002.

What did users say about Britney Spears’ confession?

On social networks, Internet users did not hesitate to support the icon that marked their childhood. They even commented that the song ‘Everytime’, which at the time was thought to be dedicated to Justin, would actually be for that baby.

“The melody seems like a lullaby, this girl has been through so much”, “We all learned her lyrics, but we don’t know the pain and reality behind each song”, “Britney has been through so much in life”, These are some comments from users.

