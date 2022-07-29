Britney Spears He is moving away from the controversies due to his marriage and legal disputes with his father James Spears to focus on his artistic career. After more than five years without stepping on stage, the singer has announced her return to the music industry with the next release of her new single, which is a song in collaboration with singer Elton John.

According to foreign media Page SixBritney met with Elton John very discreetly in a recording studio in Beverly Hills to collaborate on the new version of “Tiny dancer”, his classic single from 1972.

When will Britney and Elton John’s theme be released?

As indicated by the US portal, the ‘Princess of Pop’ and the popular ‘Rocketman’ recorded said theme for the production company Universal Music, and it will be released in August. It will also be Britney Spears’ first official single since 2016’s “Slumber party.”

Page Six released this information thanks to a source close to both musical figures. According to the informant, the idea of ​​collaborating together would have been Elton John’s, so when the offer came, Britney did not hesitate and immediately said yes.

“ It was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan of his. They Recorded A New Version Of “Tiny Dancer” And It’s Amazing . Britney was in the Beverly Hills studio last week with Elton for the super secret recording session, overseen by producer Andrew Watt,” the anonymous source stated.

Britney sings her hit song “Baby one more time” a cappella

It surprised more than one. After the legal process that she had with her father, Jamie Lynn Spears’s sister published numerous moments of her life, dances and reflections on her social networks. For this reason, the artist was encouraged to post a clip of her singing the a cappella version of her hit “Baby one more time” on TikTok.

Dozens of Internet users were very excited to hear her voice again and agreed that the ‘Princess of Pop’ retains her vocal potential.

Britney Spears exposed her mother’s abuse but later deleted the evidence

On July 25, the artist Britney Spears publicly denounced her mother by revealing the abuse she suffered because of her and other relatives. The text messages she posted dated back to 2019, at a time when she was admitted to a psychiatric facility. The interpreter turned to her former lawyer Samuel D. Ingham IIaI, her best friend and her mother for help because they administered lithium without her consent, but none of them responded.

However, what caught the attention was that, after a few hours, Britney deleted his various publications.