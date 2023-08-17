POp singer Britney Spears and her husband Sam Ashgari have split, according to media reports. The celebrity portal “TMZ” reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources, that the couple, who had been married since June 2022, broke up after a heated argument. Ashgari confronted the 41-year-old singer with rumors that she had cheated. The 29-year-old has since moved out of the house they shared and wants to file for divorce.

After TMZ, People magazine also reported on the split. There was no confirmation at first.

Spears and Ashgari met in 2016 and married in June last year at their home near Los Angeles. Celebrities invited to the wedding included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace.

It was Spears’ third marriage. The singer of hits like Baby One More Time, Oops! … I Did It Again” and “Toxic” had married Jason Alexander in 2004, whom she knew from childhood. However, the marriage only lasted 55 hours before it was annulled. The singer was then married to rapper Kevin Federline, with whom she has two children.

Many problems

Spears had become a superstar as a teenager with “Baby One More Time” in the late 1990s and had a number of other global successes in the following years. In 2008, she was temporarily committed to a clinic because of mental health problems and was placed under guardianship. Her father Jamie took over the guardianship of the musician and thus controlled not only the personal and artistic interests of his daughter, but also her fortune.

The highly controversial guardianship only ended at the end of 2021 after a long legal dispute. In a statement to the court, Britney Spears previously lamented that she was “traumatized” and “depressed”: “I just want my life back.”