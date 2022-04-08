Follow the conflict in the family of Britney Spears! Apparently, the singer is unable to reach a peace agreement with her family, even though the guardianship to which she was subjected for 13 years has already been suspended. The latest updates to this case indicate that the singer’s mother is asking her daughter for an exuberant payment.

The lawyer of the interpreter of “Stronger” explained in detail why the payment of US $ 660,000 should not be made to Lynne Spears, mother of the singer.

Britney Spears does not want to financially benefit her mother

According to what was reported by Variety magazine, Mathew Rosengart, a lawyer for Britney Spearspresented new evidence and legal documents, in which he requested in a recent hearing the judge in charge to reject the request for Lynne Spearsmother of the singer, of what pay your hefty legal bills.

“Britney Spears has been the sole breadwinner for her family for decades, supporting her entire family. Lynne Spears and her attorney are seeking payment of Britney Spears’ legal fees and costs of more than $660,000. Britney Spears opposes the petition in its entirety,” says Rosengart while assuring that there is “no legal authority” for Britney’s mother’s request to be carried out.

What were the arguments of the mother of Britney Spears?

It is worth mentioning that in the same meeting, held last Wednesday, April 6, Lynne Spears’s lawyers pointed out that “the life of the pop star under her guardianship began to improve a few years ago due to the efforts of her mother with her lawyers”. Let’s remember that Britney’s father also made this request months before.

However, the artist had already said before that her father and mother harmed her life during the guardianship: “My dad could have started the guardianship 13 years ago, but what people don’t know is that my mom was the one who gave him the guardianship. idea”.