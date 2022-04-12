Sam Asghari, model, fitness instructor and above all life partner of Britney Spears, reacted to the news of the pregnancy

In the last few hours, a news has spread that has stunned millions of fans around the world: Britney Spears is pregnant. To announce it, surprisingly, the pop star thought about it with a nice post on Instagram. But how did his partner react Sam Asghari?

At the age of 40 and after many difficulties, both personal and legal, the life of Britney Spears seems to be undergoing a decisive turning point. And this time in the positive.

There victory in the legal battle with his fatherwhich until a few months ago held its rights was only the beginning of this renaissance.

Rebirth to which Sam Asghari, the 28 year old model and personal trainer Britney has been romantically linked with for a while now.

The two, apparently, will soon crown their love with the birth of a baby. And to announce it, come on Instagramwas just the queen of world pop.

I lost so much weight to go on my trip to Maui only to gain it back. 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ I thought “Damn … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No silly, you are pregnant with food 🤪 !!!” So I took a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I’m about to give birth! 4 days later the “food” was a bit bigger 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It is growing !!!

How did Sam Asghari react?

For Britney it will be the third child. The first two, who are named Sean Preston and Jayden James, were born 16 and 15 years ago from the singer’s relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

For Sam Asghari, however, the one coming will be the first son. And the model and fitness instructor has no intention of taking this step lightly, nor that of a marriage. Marriage that, at this point, given the words written in the post Instagramit is not clear whether it has even been celebrated recently in great secrecy.

The 28-year-old posted the photo of a painting depicting a lion, a lioness and a small lion, adding this later caption supplied with: