American singer Britney Spears has published an archived candid photo. The corresponding picture appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

In the posted photo, the 42-year-old pop singer is pictured in white bikini bottoms, squeezing her bare breasts with her hands and holding a rose. Her eyes are lined with black pencil, and there are pearl necklaces with a stone on her neck. She also styled her hair in a voluminous hairstyle.

“My snaps from last year that make sense! I think it’s good for self-identity, self-awareness, and self-worth. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve excluded from my social circle over the last year because of mind games… (…) people can really ruin your confidence, especially if you’re an outgoing person,” the celebrity captioned the post, which has garnered 293,000 likes.

Earlier it was reported that Spears danced on camera in a revealing outfit. Then the singer appeared before the camera in a body-baring mini-dress with red sparkling appliques.