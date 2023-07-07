Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Britney Spears was hit in the face by a security guard. On the net, the pop icon told how it came about.

Las Vegas – The singer Britney Spears always makes headlines. But this time she was physically attacked. A bodyguard allegedly punched her in the face at a Las Vegas casino. As the singer described, it was a security man for the 19-year-old basketball super talent Victor Wembanyama, who plays in the NBA. When she wanted to address the more than two meter tall athlete, the man is said to have hit her. Wembanyama also described his view of the incident in a video. The police documented the events.

Singer Britney Spears (left) was hit in the face by a security guard belonging to NBA basketball player Victor Wembanyama (right). © Chris Pizzello/Eric Gay/dpa

Britney Spears hit in the face by security man: tapped him on the shoulder

On Wednesday (July 5), the 41-year-old singer was joined by her husband Sam Asghari and two other friends at the Aria Resort & Casino restaurant in Las Vegas. There she also saw the NBA star Wembanyama. He was just crossing the restaurant when Spears approached him from behind. On Instagram she then described what happened. “I decided to congratulate him on his success. It was very loud so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention,” she wrote in a July 7 post.

Wembanyama security reportedly slapped his hand back, hitting her face. He didn’t turn around as he slapped her in front of everyone in the restaurant. Spears described how the impact caused her glasses to fall off her face. She described the incident as a “traumatic experience”.

Britney Spears slapped in the face – Wambanyama comments in a video

In a video released by Wambanyama’s San Antonio Spurs basketball team, the player described how he perceived the incident. “We were in a hall and there were a lot of people there, so a lot of people called out to me, including one particular person.” Wambanyama is probably referring to the singer. Security told him to keep walking, otherwise more and more people would come. He complied. Spears reportedly grabbed him from behind and yelled “sir, sir.”

Contrary to Spears’ description, he emphasizes that she didn’t tap him on the shoulder, but grabbed him from behind. Security then pushed Spears away from the basketball star. “So I kept walking and didn’t turn around,” Wambanyama said. He only found out from the media that the person was Britney Spears.

Police review video showing Britney Spear’s hand hitting her own face

After the incident, the security man reportedly came to Spears’ table and apologized to her. “You know what it’s like to be surrounded by fans,” he said in his reaction, according to the news portal TMZ have explained. The singer accepted the apology. The incident was nevertheless recorded by the police. Like a source TMZ told, the video material was viewed that shows how the situation between the security man and Spears unfolded.

The footage is said to show how the security man pushes Spears’ hand away and then lands it on her face. Whether or not the hand that hit the singer’s face was her own remains to be determined. (vk)