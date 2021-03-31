At the beginning of February, the Britney Spears documentary premiered, which collected testimonies from those close to the pop star and told the story of how Jamie Spears, the father of the celebrity, seized his fortune of 60 million dollars, his house, his credit cards and guardianship.

Many artists, including Justin Timberlake and the singer’s current partner, Sam Asghari, sympathized with her after the release of the film entitled Framing Britney Spears.

Finally, Britney Spears He broke his silence on the documentary produced by The New York Times newspaper that caused a stir. The famous artist recalled that her entire life has been judged by the media exposure about her life.

“There has always been a lot of speculation and judgment on my life. For my sanity, I need to dance with @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild, human and alive, ”she wrote on Instagram.

“I have been exposed all my life performing in front of people. It takes a lot of strength to trust the universe with your real vulnerability because I’ve always been so judged, insulted and embarrassed by the media … and still am to this day”, He added.

Britney Spears He admitted that he did not see the documentary, but cried for several days when he found out that his life is at the center of everything.

“As the world keeps turning and life goes on, we remain as fragile and sensitive as people. I didn’t see the documentary, but what I saw of it made me ashamed of the focus they put on me. I cried for two weeks and I’m still crying”, He indicated.

Despite the tough times Britney Spears is going through, she notes that she is working to live in harmony.

“I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try to maintain my own joy, love and happiness. Every day dancing brings me joy. I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring. I am here to convey kindness“, Ended her publication, which was accompanied by a video where she was seen dancing” Crazy “by Aerosmith.

