Multiple sources have informed TMZ that it is a long-cherished wish of Britney not to have to go on stage anymore and to slow down for a while. The singer announced earlier this year that she never wanted to perform again as long as her father still had control over her, but seems to want to continue that line now that he has been deposed. Spears’ former manager Larry Rudolph, who resigned in July, also said in his retirement that Britney wants to retire and enjoy life.

Britney announced during one of the hearings this year that she had done a European tour in 2018 against her will and had to perform 6 days a week in Las Vegas from her father in the years before. “It can be compared to what sex workers have to do: work against their will while their passport, telephone and credit card have been taken away. That’s what happened to me in Vegas.”

While fans would obviously love to see their idol perform again, they fully understand if that doesn’t happen. “This woman has been oppressed by her father for so long that she deserves to do what she wants. And if that means we’ll never see her on stage again, then so be it. As long as she’s happy,” said one fan.

